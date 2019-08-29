Here’s the love poem Linturi composed for Kitany

The ongoing divorce case between Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and former Chief of Staff in the Deputy President’s office, Marianne Kitany, has exposed many ugly things and a few beautiful ones about the estranged couple.

One of the few good things which the gripping sage has brought out is the senator’s erstwhile unknown poetic prowess, as captured in a poem Kitany claims he composed for her to mark her birthday during happier days for the couple.

The poem was among a range of ‘documentary’ evidence Kitany produced in court on Wednesday to prove that the couple not only shared a past together, but were indeed united in a traditional wedding on March 26, 2016.

Other than the romantic poem, Kitany also produced before Milimani Chief Magistrate Peter Gisore photos and a slideshow of images which she claims were taken during the said ceremony, an occasion Linturi insists didn’t happen.

Among the photos played on the slideshow was that of Kitany feeding Linturi a piece of cake on her birthday.

THE GOOD TIMES

But it is the love poem which painted a very clear picture of the good times Kitany claims she had with the senator before their relationship grew sour.

In the poem, Linturi calls Kitany “My love, my world, my angel, my everything,” among other dotting names.

“Every time I set my eyes on you, a part of me softens. You are my love, you are my world, you are my everything,” one line in the poem reads.

Here is the poem in full:

To Marianne,

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, And a video is worth a thousand pictures,

So here is your thousand pictures. Every time I set my eyes on you, a part of me softens

You are my love, you are my world, you are my everything.

With you, I grow and glow, With you, I survive and thrive, With you, I live and dive.

Knowing that you will always be my side. Each day I thank the Lord, for the angel he sent me,

My angel is not up in the sky or out in the world. They are right there with me, they are right there in my heart. That angel is you.

On this special day, I would like to wish you the best. As I always do each and every day.

Happy Birthday My love,

From Frank