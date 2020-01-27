Here’s Kobe Bryant’s special message to Lebron James before fatal chopper crash

Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before his death was a short message of encouragement to Lebron James to go on and surpass him in the NBA’s all-time highest scorers’ list.

Interestingly, Bryant’s post in Twitter was less than 24 hours before he met his death in an helicopter crash in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

James who, until then had been trailing Kobe on the list, came good and scored 29 points in the LA Lakers’ 108-91 defeat to Philadelphia 76ers early on Sunday to move to 33,655 career points, making him third-highest scorer in NBA’s history.

James’ current tally is 12 more than what Kobe (33,643) managed in his playing career.

On Sunday evening TMZ and ABC 7 reported that Bryant was one of the five people who died in a helicopter crash.

It has since been confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, was among those killed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash.

Bryant spent 20 seasons with the Lakers (1996-2016) and won five NBA championships (2000–2002, 2009, 2010).

He also won two Olympic gold medals with the United States basketball team in 2008 and 2012.

Of the court, Bryant won the award for best short animated film in 2016 for Dear Basketball, a five-minute film based on a love letter to the sport he wrote in 2015.