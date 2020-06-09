Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagWhat's Hot

Here is why pedestrians will love the new look Nairobi while motorists will ‘hate’ it

By David Kwalima and Amina Wako June 9th, 2020 2 min read

The struggle for parking space within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) is set to intensify in the coming weeks after the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) converts chunks of spaces into pedestrians walkways and cycling lanes.

The construction has been going for two weeks and was recently supervised by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Related Stories

The new look pedestrian walkway on the corner of Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

A spot check by Nairobi News on Sunday shows that almost 500 parking slots along Kenyatta Avenue will be replaced by the walkways, a move NMS Engineer Micheal Ochieng says will ease traffic.

“We have more pedestrians than motorists in the city. At times pedestrians outstrip motorists by nearly 20 to 40 times. This is part of the plan to decongest traffic. The program we have will enable city residents to walk or cycle from home to places of work in the CBD negating the reliance on motorised transport systems,” he was quoted by Citizen Digital.

Construction workers put the final touches on a new look pedestrian walkway along the Kenyatta Avenue inner lane by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Renovations of similar nature are also expected along Moi Avenue, Muindi Mbingu Street, City Hall Way and University Way.

Motorists who relied on street parking will be accommodated in a plan to develop silo and sunken car parks.

The freshly tarmacked Kimathi Street by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Meanwhile, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has warned motorists against parking their cars along the walkways.

In a statement on its social media accounts, Kura said that the walkways were meant to be used by cyclists and pedestrians.

“Keep off the walkways..! pedestrians, cyclists have a right to enjoy road facilities. This impunity is an eyesore to the public. #PedestrianLivesMatter,” Kura said on Monday in a post accompanied with photos of cars parked on the walkways.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Oktay: Kenyan footballers could suffer mental breakdown