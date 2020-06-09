Here is why pedestrians will love the new look Nairobi while motorists will ‘hate’ it

The struggle for parking space within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) is set to intensify in the coming weeks after the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) converts chunks of spaces into pedestrians walkways and cycling lanes.

The construction has been going for two weeks and was recently supervised by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

A spot check by Nairobi News on Sunday shows that almost 500 parking slots along Kenyatta Avenue will be replaced by the walkways, a move NMS Engineer Micheal Ochieng says will ease traffic.

“We have more pedestrians than motorists in the city. At times pedestrians outstrip motorists by nearly 20 to 40 times. This is part of the plan to decongest traffic. The program we have will enable city residents to walk or cycle from home to places of work in the CBD negating the reliance on motorised transport systems,” he was quoted by Citizen Digital.

Renovations of similar nature are also expected along Moi Avenue, Muindi Mbingu Street, City Hall Way and University Way.

Motorists who relied on street parking will be accommodated in a plan to develop silo and sunken car parks.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has warned motorists against parking their cars along the walkways.

In a statement on its social media accounts, Kura said that the walkways were meant to be used by cyclists and pedestrians.

“Keep off the walkways..! pedestrians, cyclists have a right to enjoy road facilities. This impunity is an eyesore to the public. #PedestrianLivesMatter,” Kura said on Monday in a post accompanied with photos of cars parked on the walkways.