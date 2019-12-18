Here is why Magoha is ‘snatching’ wives – VIDEO

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has said his ministry has embarked on a mission to take young girls, who have been forced into early marriages, back to school.

Prof Magoha made the declaration on Wednesday afternoon while releasing the results of this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) at Mtihani House.

Prof Magoha said that his ministry will work with the Ministry of Interior to ensure they are able to rescue the affected young girls.

“Every female child who was pregnant and was blessed with a child must come back to school. We shall work with the Ministry of Interior to make sure the girl child goes back to school,” Prof Mahoha said.

He also gave a stern warning to communities which still practice early marriages of young girls.

STERN WARNING

“We are also sending a very stern warning to some areas of this country who still have this habit of marrying small female children, that we shall come and get your wife away from you and take her back to school,” he said.

This is in line with the Education Ministry’s efforts to implement the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

One of its mandate is to ensure one hundred percent transition of learners from primary to junior secondary school in by the year 2023.

“Even though I shall not be there, whomever shall take over from me, shall ensure that that transition takes place,” the CS explained.