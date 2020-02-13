Here is why Kenyans believe Baba helped Jowie regain his freedom

Murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie is one of the few people who can look forward to celebrate Valentine’s Day after he was granted bail, and all this is thanks to ODM party leader Raila Odinga, at least this is according to Kenyans online.

Jowie was freed on Thursday morning on a Sh2 million cash bail by High Court judge James Wakiaga after filing a petition requesting to be freed on bond pending trial.

The court ruling came as a surprise to many since Jowie had in the past been denied bond.

However, cheeky Kenyans have credited Odinga for the court ruling in Jowie’s favour.

It all has to do to with Odinga’s actions on while eulogizing the late President Daniel arap Moi during the burial ceremony on Wednesday in Kabarak.

Odinga chose to bid farewell to the late president the traditional way reserved for heroic leaders by the Luo.

Odinga conclude his brief tribute to Moi with a praise song that he ended by chanting Jowi! Jowo! Jowi! as he waved a black fly whisk.

He then walked over to Moi’s casket and repeated waved the fly whisk in a gentle motion before taking a bow.

While by chanting jowi (buffalo in Dholuo) Odinga was praising Mzee Moi the Luo way, Kenyans online have interpreted it otherwise following Jowie’s bail grant.

Here are some of their thoughts:

After Raila called out the name of Jowie yesterday in Kabarak, he (Jowie) was released on bail!! enyewe wacheni baba aitwe baba! — Ipara Popat (@popat4u) February 13, 2020

I was trying to understand what baba meant when he shouted jowie but now I see its true what they say if baba says your wife is pregnant start buying diapers — Mjukuu وَ Maasai (@SM_Shaaban) February 13, 2020

Baba just said, Jowi, Jowi, Jowi during the burial of Moi and Jowie has been released just like that… Baba is the best thing that has ever happened to human history,Yesterday some goons tried to block Oburu Raila coughed and they fainted — Albungurus🍞 Odi wa Siaya (@ianboflo1) February 13, 2020

Baba alisema jowie jowie jana alafu Jowie is released today. Baba ni yule msee. — R.E.™ (@Ruksed) February 13, 2020

Jowie out after being called by baba https://t.co/Iyo12Q5sz4 — DOUBLE D EDDY. (@DennisOtachy) February 13, 2020

Be it a coincidence or just a misunderstanding, Baba ni Baba hata in Parables amesema, Jowie has freedom. https://t.co/JM3i6sIwOb — KellythaMc (@kurenji_jnr) February 13, 2020