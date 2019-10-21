Here is why Kenyans are ‘worried’ about Mzee Charles Njonjo

Kenyans are concerned about former Attorney General Charles Njonjo. And it’s not because of the reasons you are probably thinking about.

In the wake of recent appointments and re-appointments of persons above the proposed retirement age by President Uhuru Kenyatta, it appears the Head of State has ‘overlooked’ Sir Charles, at least this is according to Kenyans online.

The online community is of the view that Mzee Njonjo deserves a state appointment.

This following the recent appointment of former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui to be the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority for the next three years.

A special Gazette Notice of October 14, announced that Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani also announced the appointment of former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s widower Edwin Abonyo and several others to State appointments.

Here is why Kenyans on Twitter wants the president should not leave out the 99-year-old former Attorney General.

Meanwhile as #KenyansTAKEOVER

Former Attorney general Charles njonjo.

To be appointed as SAFARICOM C.E.O

State house has confirmed.

I predict that the next CS for Youth Affairs will be Former AG Sir Charles Njonjo.

Nani anakupinga?

Ni hayo tu

Ask him to consider the youthful Sir Charles Njonjo. He is only 99y/o with very rich cv

Charles Njonjo would make for a good candidate for the open board positions at KFS. He is 99 years old, that is all you need

Its a Family Affair.

Now Joe Mucheru has made it a reality.

Its a Family Affair.

Now Joe Mucheru has made it a reality.

Kindly Remember Charles Njonjo he is Jobless too.