Here is Ruto’s biblical message to his political enemies

Deputy President William Ruto has sought inspiration from the Bible to send a message to his political enemies.

In recent times Ruto has been in(famous) for criss-crossing the country while attending several functions and donating millions of shillings.

Ruto’s countrywide tours have since been halted in the wake of a government ban on public gatherings including church functions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Perhaps with this in mind, on Sunday the DP elected to share a number of bible verses with his 2.9 million followers.

“One thing have I asked of the LORD, that I will seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD, all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the LORD and to inquire in his temple,” he posted.

BIBLE VERSE

But it is the messaging in the next verses the DP posted that could be of great significance, considering the current political climate.

“Though an army encamp against me, my heart shall not feat; though arise against me, yet I will be confident.”

“Pslam 27:1-4 Of David. The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? When evildoers assail me to eat up my flesh, my adversaries and foes, it is they who stumble and fall.”

These messages come at a time the DP appears to have fallen out with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, with media reports suggesting the Head of State could soon appoint Ruto’s political ‘enemies’ in the frame of opposition leader Raila Odinga and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and his allies to the Cabinet.