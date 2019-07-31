Here is Mutua’s fiery response to former CJ Mutunga’s ‘mjuaji’ Jibe

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive, Ezekiel Mutua has come out guns blazing at former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga after the latter called him “mjuaji” on social media.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone Dr Mutua said Dr Mutunga’s comment was hypocritical and he had no moral authority to comment on issues unemployment in Kenya.

This is justified, he said, by the fact that during his tenure as Kenya’s Chief Justice unemployment was still an issue but that he did not do anything to help elevate the situation.

HYPOCRITICAL

“Mutunga’s comment is hypocritical and should be handled with the contempt it deserves. He is currently still milking Kenyans money even after retirement. Were there no youth who were jobless during his time, when he was a CJ? What labour laws did he produce?” Mutua posed.

“With the millions he is getting from tax payers in the name of retirement benefits it is hypocritical and he has no moral authority to comment on issues of unemployment in Kenya,” he added.

The moral police boss further clarified what he meant when he said that university graduates should transition from the idea of holding and waiting for job interviews to creating the jobs themselves.

UNEMPLOYED

“Times have changed and jobs are becoming less by the day in the formal sector. I want to encourage the youth to be thinking out of the box and come up with ideas that will make them become the next CEO’s or a chairman in a board of directors,” he explained.

Dr Mutunga made the remark on Tuesday morning in response to Mutua’s advice to the unemployed youth on Monday during the Nation Leadership Forum show which was aired live on NTV.

His post attracted an avalanche of comments from Kenyans on Twitter.