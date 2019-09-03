Here is Moses Kuria’s advice to Mariga on the ‘silly, dirty game of politics’

Just a day after clinching the Jubilee Party ticket for Kibra Constituency by-election, retired football player McDonald Mariga appears to be inspiring apprehension rather than confidence in possibly winning the seat.

The latest to join the bandwagon of people warning him against getting himself into politics is Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, who believes that the former professional footballer would do well in trying to grow the football talent in the country.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Mr Kuria asked Deputy President William Ruto to let the young man be as he “will live to join this silly, dirty game of politics another day.”

Let Macdonald Mariga spend time to grow our football and our talents. Siasa itakuwepo leo, kesho na mtondogoo. @WilliamsRuto let the young man be. He will live to join this silly, dirty game of politics another day — Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) September 2, 2019

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has also publicly come out to express his sentiments on why he is against Mariga’s candidature.

BAD ROLE MODEL

Mwangi went on to accuse Mariga of being a bad role model to the youth following the footballer’s betting endorsement.

He gave Stahere and Langata as examples of ‘poorly’ led constituencies due to the ‘socialite’ leaders they elected.

Mr Mariga was cleared by the Jubilee party’s election board to contest for the vacant parliamentary seat late on Monday evening.