Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Here are the 10 best KCSE candidates nationally and top performing schools

By Hilary Kimuyu December 18th, 2019 1 min read

Results of the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have been received with jubilation, song and dance by schools and students who excelled.

Jubilation rent the air in many of the top performing schools as teachers, parents and students celebrated success.

Related Stories

A total of 627 students scored A plain up from 315 last year, in the examinations whose results released on Wednesday afternoon by the Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha.

Prof Magoha, while releasing the results on Wednesday afternoon at Mtihani House, applauded students and teachers for the improved performance.

Parents, teachers and students celebrate 2019 KCSE results at Moi High School Kabarak in Nakuru County on December 18, 2019. The shool has produced one of the top 10 candidates, 16-year-old Kizito Ezra Sikuta who score an A with 86.960. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN
Parents, teachers and students celebrate 2019 KCSE results at Moi High School Kabarak in Nakuru County on December 18, 2019. The shool has produced one of the top 10 candidates, 16-year-old Kizito Ezra Sikuta who score an A with 86.960. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN

“The results show massive improvement compared to what has been witnessed in three years. Our teachers are engaging the candidates better. I can therefore say there was no leakage,” Magoha said.

Students with A- were 5,796, up from 3,318 in 2018 with a total of 125,746 students scoring C+. In 2018, a total of 96,377 students got C+.

A total of 699,745 students sat for this year’s examinations, 51 per cent were male and 49 per cent were female.

Top 10 best students

1. Buluma Wabuko Tony- Kabsabet Boys (87.159 points)

2. Barasa Marianne Njeri – Kenya High School (87.087 points)

3. Aboge David Odjiambo – Kapsabet Boys (87.080 points)

4. Antony Owuor Ochieng’ – Maseno High School (87.00 points)

5. Madhuri Natasha Wawira – Kenya High School (86.961 points)

6. Kizito Ezra Sikuta – Moi High Kabarak (86.960 points)

7. Lomani Chelegat – Alliance Girls (86 points)

8. Ngathi Hellen Ndoki – Kenya High School (86.914 points)

9. Siele Chelegat Eileen – Moi Forces Academy Lanet (86.900 points)

10. Lauren Chelegat Ruto – St Bridgit Girls Kimilili (86.500 points)

Top 10 grade A-scoring schools

1. Kenya High School – 76As

2. Kapsabet Boys – 49As

3. Alliance High – 48As

4. Moi Kabarak – 30As

5. Alliance Girls – 27As

6. Maryhill Girls – 25As

7. Maseno School – 23As

8. Nairobi School – 23As

9. Mangu High School – 23As

10. Moi Girls School Eldoret – 21As

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Motorists warned against drunk driving during festive season