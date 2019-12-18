Here are the 10 best KCSE candidates nationally and top performing schools

Results of the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have been received with jubilation, song and dance by schools and students who excelled.

Jubilation rent the air in many of the top performing schools as teachers, parents and students celebrated success.

A total of 627 students scored A plain up from 315 last year, in the examinations whose results released on Wednesday afternoon by the Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha.

Prof Magoha, while releasing the results on Wednesday afternoon at Mtihani House, applauded students and teachers for the improved performance.

“The results show massive improvement compared to what has been witnessed in three years. Our teachers are engaging the candidates better. I can therefore say there was no leakage,” Magoha said.

Students with A- were 5,796, up from 3,318 in 2018 with a total of 125,746 students scoring C+. In 2018, a total of 96,377 students got C+.

A total of 699,745 students sat for this year’s examinations, 51 per cent were male and 49 per cent were female.

Top 10 best students

1. Buluma Wabuko Tony- Kabsabet Boys (87.159 points)

2. Barasa Marianne Njeri – Kenya High School (87.087 points)

3. Aboge David Odjiambo – Kapsabet Boys (87.080 points)

4. Antony Owuor Ochieng’ – Maseno High School (87.00 points)

5. Madhuri Natasha Wawira – Kenya High School (86.961 points)

6. Kizito Ezra Sikuta – Moi High Kabarak (86.960 points)

7. Lomani Chelegat – Alliance Girls (86 points)

8. Ngathi Hellen Ndoki – Kenya High School (86.914 points)

9. Siele Chelegat Eileen – Moi Forces Academy Lanet (86.900 points)

10. Lauren Chelegat Ruto – St Bridgit Girls Kimilili (86.500 points)

Top 10 grade A-scoring schools

1. Kenya High School – 76As

2. Kapsabet Boys – 49As

3. Alliance High – 48As

4. Moi Kabarak – 30As

5. Alliance Girls – 27As

6. Maryhill Girls – 25As

7. Maseno School – 23As

8. Nairobi School – 23As

9. Mangu High School – 23As

10. Moi Girls School Eldoret – 21As