Here are Miguna Miguna’s new ‘friends’

The political ground has shifted so much in Kenya in recent times that the very persons who supported Miguna Miguna’s detention two years ago are now screaming loudest that he should be allowed back.

On the other hand, the fiery lawyer’s erstwhile comrades in the opposition have seemingly deserted him.

Here is a profile of a few of Miguna’s new-found ‘friends’:

1. President Uhuru Kenyatta – Kenyatta’s government arrested Miguna, detained him incommunicado, refused to abide by several orders to take him to court, before (twice) deporting him. But the president recently appeared to change tact, hinting that the authorities would allow Migina back into the country to exercise his freedom of speech.

2. Kipchumba Murkomen – In 2018, the Majority Leader in the Senate claimed that Miguna was deported because he was threatening the ‘rights’ of Kenyans.

“We have handled this issue with gloves for some time. You cannot subject the rights of one individual to threaten the rights of 45 million people (Kenyans). When we deport someone, we do so to ensure the country is safe,” he said at the time.

But he has since turned on President Kenyatta’s government, stating; “If they can ignore our constitution, existing laws, presidential directives, and court orders, will they obey our directives?”

3. Moses Kuria – He too believed Miguna was a Canadian in 2018.

“This morning at Dubai International Airport, I bid farewell to the leader of the breakaway Eastern suburbs of Toronto NRM General Miguna Miguna who completed a successful four-day visit to Kenya,” he tweeted back then.

But that has since changed. The Gatundu South lawmaker is now among those advocating for Miguna’s return.

“When President Uhuru Kenyatta was talking of allowing Miguna back during the burial of the late Charles Rubia he meant every word of it. But I have information that the very person who is behind Miguna’s tribulations is Raila Odinga,” he has said.

4. Alice Wahome – Also supported Miguna’s deportation in 2018. But not he’s blasted the government for not allowing him back.

“CS Matiang’i don’t tell stories through government spokesman Cyrus Oguna. Bring Miguna home,” she said.

5. Dennis Itumbi – The blogger is of the view that Miguna’s current woes are ‘unnecessary’.

“Disobedience of court orders will lead to consequences,” he has warned. That is in sharp contrast with what Itumbi said 2018.

“How does a judge order that a person who has yet to get to Kenya to be produced in court. The orders are in the category of absurd,” Itumbi said back then.