Help us renovate stadiums, Kenyans tell injured Murkomen

Kenyans on social media have urged Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen to pick lessons from his recent injury and help develop football stadiums in Kenya.

The Elgeyo Marakwet senator informed his followers on social media that he had dislocated his shoulder in a friendly match between the Senate and the County Assembly of Kitui.

“Today (Monday) in a football match between Senate and Kitui County Assembly, I fell down and landed on my right shoulder tearing my tendons. I have been referred to Nairobi for a small procedure. I will be back because I love this game,” he wrote.

But even as a majority wished him a quick recovery, others suggested this injury could have been avoided if the game was played on a better turf.

Unkempt and uneven surfaces such as the one Murkomen was playing in have not only been known to hamper free-flowing football moves owing to the ball bounding awkwardly but also cause injuries from falls.

BAD TASTE

“That pitch is in bad state. We need to see improvement in our local pitches to avoid such injuries. Quick recovery,” wrote Alex Ngare.

“Thank you sir… at least you got a feel of reality as pertains the surfaces on which many average footballers train and fall on every day. As you recover and heal, kindly direct your energies into modes of coming up with workable mechanisms of improving our playing surfaces,” added Cherzady Nyarangi.

“Our youth go through worse as they try to show their talents. When they get injured, there are no mechanism put in place to help them recover from the injuries and they are left with no option other than sitting home nursing their injuries in pain which force them to quit football, “Habin Omar added.

Murkomen’s injury comes as President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto struggle to build and maintain stadiums in the country despite twice promising in 2013 and 2017 to deliver the same.