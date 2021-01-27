Have Yemi Alade and Patoranking tied the knot?





It seems Nigerian music sensation Yemi Alade is officially off the market, or maybe not.

This is the hot debate currently going on in online chat forums with confusion reigning.

This is after Alade posted pictures of what looked like a traditional wedding between her and fellow singer and music producer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking.

The photos capture the happy couple dressed in similar colors surrounded by friends and family members.

Patoranking also posted the pictures on his social media pages with the caption “Mon bebe,” which received a sweet response from Alade, who said “I’m glowing when I am with you.”

Alade and Patoranking were congratulated by colleagues in the entertainment industry even as a section of their fans expressed pessimism over whether the two had really tied the knot.

Many of their fans argued that it was a publicity stunt for a soon to be launched collabo.

See the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YemiAlade WOMAN OF STEEL (@yemialade)