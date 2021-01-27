Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagWhat's Hot

Have Yemi Alade and Patoranking tied the knot?

By Sylvania Ambani January 27th, 2021 1 min read

It seems Nigerian music sensation Yemi Alade is officially off the market, or maybe not.

This is the hot debate currently going on in online chat forums with confusion reigning.

Related Stories

This is after Alade posted pictures of what looked like a traditional wedding between her and fellow singer and music producer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking.

The photos capture the happy couple dressed in similar colors surrounded by friends and family members.

Patoranking also posted the pictures on his social media pages with the caption “Mon bebe,” which received a sweet response from Alade, who said “I’m glowing when I am with you.”

Alade and Patoranking were congratulated by colleagues in the entertainment industry even as a section of their fans expressed pessimism over whether the two had really tied the knot.

Many of their fans argued that it was a publicity stunt for a soon to be launched collabo.

See the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YemiAlade WOMAN OF STEEL (@yemialade)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patoranking (@patorankingfire)

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Kiambu murders: Court told prime suspect Warunge unfit for...