Has Mutua finally buried the hatchet with Kalonzo? – VIDEO

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua seems to have had a drastic change of heart after meeting with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in what is seen as new twist to Eastern region politics as the race to 2022 gains momentum.

In a lengthy Facebook post Dr Mutua appears to insinuate that he has finally buried the hatchet with his political rivals in order to alleviate the suffering of Ukambani people.

Mutua further revealed that he is willing to make amends with all leaders from Eastern Kenya including his greatest political rival, Kalonzo Musyoka, and other Ukambani politicians.

“To this end, and with the suffering of our people, I am ready to work with all Ukambani leaders, including Kalonzo Musyoka, Governors Kivutha Kibwana and Charity Ngilu, all Senators, elected leaders and even former leader such as Johnstone Muthama,” Mutua said.

“I wish all of us, despite political and personal differences, to sit down and work on a strategy to get resources for our people,” his post further reads.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader also reiterated his resolve to run for the country’s top office in 2022, stating that his presidential campaigns was all set.

PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION

“I made it clear that I am running for President in 2022 and that everyone including Kalonzo Musyoka has a right to aspire and run for the top seat of this country. I have already organized my Presidential Campaign machinery,” he said.

“However, we will all sit down and see who is electable nationally and if it is me, I expect Kalonzo Musyoka and others to support me and if it is Kalonzo Musyoka, we will support him,” he added.

The latest development comes after the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader attended the burial of one of his loyal supporters, 80-year-old Mzee Kang’aatu, at Mbuani village, Kola Ward, in Machakos County.

The burial brought together several prominent political figures from Ukambani including Kalonzo, Machakos Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, CAS Wavinya Ndeti, MP Victor Munyaka, former legislators Johnstone Muthama, Gideon Ndambuki among other politicians.