Has Carol Radull finally found new love in this man?

Media personality Carol Radull has seemingly found love again after her eight year marriage to Mike Njiru officially ended in 2017.

On Thursday, Radull posted a picture of herself cosying up to Jaza Stadi Initiative CEO and former Gor Mahia player Bramwel Karamoja on her social media pages leaving her online fans talking and speculating wildly.

Both were also marching their outfits as they wore blue denim shirts, the dress code for the party.

Accompanying the picture was a “Happy birthday love” caption followed by a love emoji, hinting that the radio personality might have just gotten herself a new bae.

Karamoja celebrated his birthday on the eve of Jamhuri Day at Memphis club near United States International University (USIU) off the Thika superhighway.

The party was attended by close friends in the football industry, media personalities and celebrities including Sailors, Arrow Boy, Jua Cali, comedian Sleepy, Patrick Matasi aka Kenya 1 and Youtuber Henry Desagu among others.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday love. ❤ @bramwelkaramoja A post shared by Carol Radull (@carolradull) on Dec 12, 2019 at 5:08am PST

The two have been an item for a while as it’s evident on a message Karamoja posted on his Instagram back in September when Radull was celebrating her birthday.

“A birthday is one of the most important days of the year- may yours be filled with the light of living and the brightness of laughter. Happy birthday shindu @carolradull. Celebrations postponed untill you feel better 😍😍 #aGirlFromBondo #aBoyFromKakamega” Karamoja posted on his twitter.

After her public breakup with her husband Mike Njiru in 2017, she had posted, “To find peace, sometimes you have to be willing to lose your connection with the people, places, and the things that create all the noise in your life,” Carol Radull had posted, suggesting she was starting a new.