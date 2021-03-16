Has Anerlisa Muigai permanently deleted her Instagram account?

Anerlisa Muigai in an evening gown she wore to her boyfriend's birthday party in Zanzibar. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai’s Instagram account is gone.

No one knows if the Nero CEO took a break or was hacked as she is normally very active on the platform, where she usually shares everything about her personal and business life.

The latest development comes just days after he told off Kenyans who questioned her mother, Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja’s drastic weight loss and told them to leave her alone.

On Thursday, pictures of a slimmer Mrs Karanja started doing rounds online after she appeared in a Nairobi court during an inquest into her daughter Tecra Muigai’s death.

Anerlisa took to her Insta stories and revealed that her mother and other family members had made intentional decisions to lose weight for their wellbeing.

She shared pictures of her family members before and after their decision to all lose weight.

“Leave my mum alone, her weight loss is fine and we decided as a family to shed off excess weight. #healthyliving,” she posted.

The family is currently in the middle of an inquest into Tecra Muigai’s death on May 2, 2020 at a Nairobi hospital while undergoing treatment.

Read: https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/featured/leave-my-mother-alone-anerlisa-tells-critics-of-moms-weight-loss

