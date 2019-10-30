Happy reunion as Babu Owino finds dropout comrade who became a guard

A university student who dropped out of college for lack of fees and became a security guard has gotten a second chance to education, thanks to the efforts of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili better known as Babu Owino.

It all started about a week ago when Babu Owino took to his social media page and shared the picture Cosmas Mutua, a former at Multi-Media University.

DROPPED OUT

In one of the picture shared by the MP, Cosmos in a smart suit is seen standing next to the MP, while in a second picture he is seen in a watchman’s uniform.

“If anyone knows the whereabouts of this comrade who dropped out from the university to be a watchman because of lack of fees to alert me. I want to help him complete his studies,” Babu posted.

It appears the message reached Cosmos, because days later Babu shared pictures of himself and Cosmos and promised to pay for his fees.

“Today I met comrade Cosmas Mutua who dropped out of Multimedia university because of lack of school fees to be a watchman in Mombasa. He arrived in Nairobi today morning and we discussed several issues pertaining his education which I will fully sponsor till he graduates. God bless Comrades,” Babu posted.

Cosmos dropped out of school three year ago while studying Higher Diploma in Mass Communication at the Multi-Media University.

SECOND CHANCE

“I’m an orphan from Emali in Makueni county and since I had no one else to help me out with the fees I decided to drop out and look for something else to do. I go an opportunity to work with a private security firm but deep down in my heart I knew one day I would still purse my dream career,” Cosmos told Nairobi News.

When Babu put up the post, Cosmos was offline, and he only learnt about the post from a friend who called him and shared the good news.

It took the effort of another comrade from University of Nairobi to get to Babu after his post.

Cosmos now is getting ready to go back to school in January 2020.

“I’m grateful for a second chance in life and am looking forward to going back to school in January. I thank Babu for believing in my dream,” said Cosmos when he spoke to Nairobi News on phone.