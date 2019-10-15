Guess who Miguna is backing in Kibra?

Exiled Kenyan politician Miguna Miguna appears to have thrown his weight behind McDonald Mariga ahead of the Kibra parliamentary by-election slated for November 7.

In a series of tweets, Miguna has argued that ‘playing international football is more challenging compared to doing politics in Kenya’.

In typical Miguna fashion, the fiery politician has also blasted those who are questioning Mariga’s leadership credentials.

“A lot of Kenyans on Twitter and Facebook are dishonest. When MacDonald Mariga was playing international football he was cheered as a ‘Kenyan hero’ but the moment he expressed interest in the Kibra seat, he suddenly becomes a ‘foreigner’,” Miguna tweeted.

“Playing international football is more challenging than doing politics in Kenya. We must transform the Kenyan society and inject honesty into politics,” he further said.

BACKING FOR MARIGA

A former Uefa Champions League winner with Inter Milan, Mariga is seeking to replace the late Ken Okoth but he faces stiff competition from a host of aspirants including Okoth’s brother Bernard Okoth (ODM) and Eluid Owalo of ANC.

Besides Miguna, Mariga also has the backing of Deputy President William Ruto who has been campaigning for him.

The former Harambee Stars midfielder has also been publicly backed by Okoth’s former girlfriend Anne Thumbi.

At the weekend, Ms Thumbi made claims that the late Okoth used to ‘secretly’ work with the Jubilee Party so as to bring development to Kibra.