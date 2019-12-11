Guess how much Sonko bought this t-shirt which was torn during his arrest

The t-shirt which Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wore when he was arrested last week in Voi causing lots of chatter among netizens, and it’s not because of how good it looks.

Pictures of the governor standing with his shirt torn on the side after his arrest became a topic of discussion online.

However, it’s the cost of the t-shirt which has set tongues wagging.

That particular t-shirt that Sonko wore is from Italian luxury fashion house Versace.

According to a global fashion website Ikrix the t-shirt, which is already out of stock, goes for $531 which translates to Sh53,976 according to the current exchange rate.

Sonko’s love for the fine things in life is evident in his expensive taste that has earned him the title of the most flamboyant governor in Kenya.

In fact, a few weeks ago Sonko shared pictures of his expensively assembled dining room with gold-plated tables and chairs.