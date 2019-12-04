Granny going round town yanking off women’s miniskirts

An elderly woman has left Nairobians shocked after being filmed going round the CBD yanking the clothes off women who are dressed in miniskirts.

Any attire above the knees, she claims, are designs from the devil and she is on a mission to cleanse the work of the evil one who is taking over the fashion style of the womenfolk.

In a video on social media, the woman is seen screaming as she tries to snatch the skirt from an unsuspecting passer-by along Moi Avenue near the bomb blast site.

She is dressed in a long skirt and matching top while the woman she attempts to accost is dressed in a black and white stripped skirt which is above her knees with a black top.

Huyu matha ameamua watu wa kuvaa skirts hawatakaa na amani😂 pic.twitter.com/QYQxXC44Uj — 🅢🅗🅐🅕🅘 (@TheTvPlug) December 4, 2019

Kenyans online who viewed the video claim the woman is a preacher who is mostly found on Mama Ngina Street.

Her sermons are usually laden with insults directed at women for wearing miniskirts, trousers and jeans.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

“Huyu matha ameamua watu wa kuvaa skirts hawatakaa na Amani,” tweeted @TheTvPlug.

“I think what this woman is doing is a crime,” said @WENDYRICCH.

“This country must be fixed,” wrote @eutychus_kimani.

“She should be arrested for harassment. Usually meet her on Mama Ngina Street, and she’s always yelling at women, calling them prostitutes for wearing trousers, jeans, and skirts,” commented @fsamba.

“Effects za uchumi mbaya,” stated @PureKituiHoney.

“I have seen this woman (well sijui kama ni yeye) but alikuwa tu na propaganda ya skirts fiti kwa fast food flani tulikuwa tunakula lunch. Si tulitukanwa juu ya kuvaa short denim skirts,” another user commented.