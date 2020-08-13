Grandmullah sues consultant for defamation





Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has sued communication consultant Njeri Thorne for defamation.

Mr Abdullahi said in the court documents that some tweets by Njeri were are defamatory and have effects of disparaging his character.

The Senior Counsel said the tweets, which were published last month are false and were published with the sole object of discrediting, embarrassing and lowering his dignity in his capacity as a respected member of the society and as an advocate.

“The offending publications were calculated to disparage the trade, profession and business being carried on by the Plaintiff,” he said in the case.

Justice Mbogholi Msagha certified the case as urgent and barred Ms Thorne, whose Twitter handle as more than 21,000 followers, to cease making more posts about Mr Abdullahi, pending the hearing of the case on August 25.

“Based on the material presented, there are compelling reasons to grant interim orders in terms of prayers B and C of the application to last for 14 days from 12th August 2020. It is so ordered,” the Judge said.

His lawyer Omwanza Ombati told the court that the tweets are still exhibited on her Twitter handle and being circulated, thus bringing ridicule, scorn and disdain on Mr Abdullahi.

“The Plaintiff has no involvement whatsoever in crime, piracy, money laundering or any criminal activity; nor has he ever been investigated for, charged or convicted of any offence in that regard,” Mr Ombati submitted.

He added that the tweets could not have been made by a fair person, “no matter how prejudiced, however, exaggerated and obstinate they are”, but for malice.

Mr Ombati said his client has never met nor interacted with Ms Thorne and she remains a total stranger to him.

“The Plaintiff seeks legal redress, by way of damages, in different heads/clusters, and affiliated reliefs,” he said.