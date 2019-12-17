Grand Mullah offers legal services to King Kaka

Nairobi lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has offered his legal services to rapper King Kaka (Kennedy Ombima) who is facing a lawsuit threat from Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for defamation.

Mr Abdullahi defended King Kaka saying no one among the ruling elites was defamed by the lyrics of the song titled Wajinga Nyinyi.

His argument is that the use of ugly, crass and lewd commentaries on societies is privileged.

“I said and I repeat. I will give legal representation to @RabbitTheKing against ANYONE who sues him for the lyric #Wajinganyiyi. I’m of the considered view that no one amongst the ruling elites or the masses was defamed. UGLY, CRASS and LEWD commentaries on society are PRIVILEGED,” Abdullahi tweeted.

King Kaka has been trending since Saturday after the release of his new song which highlights the corruption in the country mainly propagated by political leaders.

Governor Waiguru is one of the people mentioned in the song, as the rapper makes reference to her and the theft of public funds at NYS.

Ms Waiguru through her lawyers Kiragu Wathuta and Company Advocates, on Monday evening demanded that King Kaka pulls down the Wajinga Nyinyi hit.

In her demand letter Waiguru has also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to King Kaka to offer a full unconditional admission of liability in writing.

According to the governor, the artiste made reference to her in the song in a highly defamatory way, which depicts her as extremely corrupt and has been engaged in the theft of public funds at NYS, which she states is not true.