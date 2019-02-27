Grand Mullah, Muite want Merali arrested for bribing Uhuru’s impersonator

Lawyers Paul Muite (left) and Ahmednasir Abdulahi during a past at the Supreme Court of Kenya. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Top Kenyan lawyers have called for the arrest of Sameer Africa’s chairman Naushad Merali for his involvement in a corruption case in which he was reportedly swindled millions of shillings.

The lawyers, Paul Muite and Ahmednasir Abdullahi, have wondered why Merali is has been arrested it is clear that he was engaged in graft and was trying to bribe President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two lawyers have taken to Twitter to question what they term as selective application of the law.

They are now challenging the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to ensure that Merali is arrested.

Merali thought he was BRIBING H.E UHURU…he then deposited 10 million Shs in an account he thought was operated by H.E UHURU. ALL the ingredients of the criminal offence of attempted bribery are present…over to you Noordin…@ODPP_KE https://t.co/QGfp3HAZ2U via @dailynation — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) February 26, 2019

Yes indeed;DPP why is Merali not in Anti-Corruption Court No One ?? — Paul Muite (@Paul_Muite) February 27, 2019

Mr Merali is said to have lost more than Sh 10 million after he was duped by conmen that he would be awarded a tender from State House.

One of the conmen allegedly impersonated President Kenyatta in the scheme that was this week unearthed by officers attached to the DCI.