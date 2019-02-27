Join our WhatsApp Channel
Grand Mullah, Muite want Merali arrested for bribing Uhuru’s impersonator

By Nyaboga Kiage February 27th, 2019 1 min read

Top Kenyan lawyers have called for the arrest of Sameer Africa’s chairman Naushad Merali for his involvement in a corruption case in which he was reportedly swindled millions of shillings.

The lawyers, Paul Muite and Ahmednasir Abdullahi, have wondered why Merali is has been arrested it is clear that he was engaged in graft and was trying to bribe President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two lawyers have taken to Twitter to question what they term as selective application of the law.

They are now challenging the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to ensure that Merali is arrested.

Mr Merali is said to have lost more than Sh 10 million after he was duped by conmen that he would be awarded a tender from State House.

One of the conmen allegedly impersonated President Kenyatta in the scheme that was this week unearthed by officers attached to the DCI.

