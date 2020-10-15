Grace Msalame welcomes baby number three, reveals gender and name





Media personality Grace Msalame is the newest celebrity mother in town.

Msalame welcomed her baby son Isaiah on Thursday and shared the news on her Instagram page.

She revealed that the baby was born on Wednesday, 14th October and that the day will forever be etched in her heart.

“To beautiful new beginnings. 14th October forever etched in my heart,” she posted.

Isaiah is Msalame’s third child and only son, after she had beautiful twin daughters with her ex.

Fellow celebrities and her fans congratulated the new mother and wished her and son well.

Joyce Omondi posted, “Congratulations!✨.”

Shix Kapienga wrote, “Congratulations ma’ ❤️❤️.”

“Congratulations mama❤️❤️❤️,” Mwende Macharia said.

Jacky Vike commented , “Congratulations Love😘❤️❤️.”

Sowa Gracie wrote, “Aaaaawwww congratulations sis💙🤗😘looking forward to personal meeting our newest member of the Mwashumbe clan✝️…more blessings🙏🏽.”

Msalame officially announced her pregnancy on June 22, saying that she was already six months pregnant but failed to reveal the identity of the father.

She has been rocking a ring on her finger suggesting she is in a serious relationship with the mystery baby daddy.

Msalame is a mother of 9-year-old twins, Zawadi and Raha whom she had with her former boyfriend Paul Ndichu. Her ex is also the twin to Janet Mbugua’s husband, Edward Ndichu.