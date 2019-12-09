Governor Sonko’s bail ruling pushed to Wednesday

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will spend two more nights in police custody before he knows whether or not he will be released on bail.

This after the Milimani Law Court on Monday afternoon set Sonko’s bailing ruling for Wednesday.

WITNESSES

The DPP represented by Gitonga Riungu and James Kihara had opposed Sonko’s release on bail stating that he had escaped prison before.

The prosecution added that if Sonko is released on bail, he IS likely to interfere with investigations and intimidate the witnesses who are junior officers and employees of the Nairobi County Government.

Governor Sonko was been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts over irregular procurement and payment of more than Sh357 million.

Sonko was charged alongside eight other Nairobi County Government officers believed to have benefited from the irregular procurement.

The Governor and his co-accused were charged with various graft-related offences, including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest, abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of public property.

While seeking his release on bail, his legal team told the anti-corruption court that the governor was assaulted during his arrest on Friday and that he was having chest pains which needed medical attention.

A doctor, who examined him at EACC where he was being held, recommended that he undergoes for a CT scan, a recommendation which another doctor, who was sent by the commission, agreed with.

CRIMINAL CASES

Sonko’s lawyers also dismissed claims surrounding his past convictions saying the Nairobi Governor completed his sentences in the two criminal cases he was facing at a court in Mombasa.

They pointed out that there is a High Court ruling by Justice Samuel Oguk quashing the sentences and prison term and no one has ever challenged the ruling.

“This was a man who was going about his own business. Sonko is a man of means if he wanted to flee he could have. You can’t run away using a public highway,” Cecil Miller, who is part of Sonko’s legal team, said.

Other than Miller, Sonko is also being represented by Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Mutula Kilonzo Junior, George Kithi, Daniel Maanzo, Nelson Havi, Alphonse Mutinda and Harrison Kinyanjui, among others.

Other county officials charged alongside Sonko are county secretary Peter Mbugua, members of the tender committee Patrick Mwangangi, Samuel Ndung’u, Edwin Kariuki, Lawrence Mwangi, Preston Miriti, Wambua Ndaka and Andrew Nyasiego both Senior clerical officers at Nairobi county.

Private persons and business entities who were also charged include Antony Mwaura Ng’ang’a and Rose Njeri Ng’ang’a (Director at Hardi Enterprises Limited and Toddy Civil Engineering Limited), Hardi Enterprises Limited (Limited Liability Company) and Toddy Civil Engineering Limited (Limited Liability Company).