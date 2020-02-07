Join our WhatsApp Channel
Governor Nyoro the butt of jokes with error-riddled Moi advert

By Amina Wako February 7th, 2020 1 min read

The newly sworn-in Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has become the butt of the online jokes after he published an advertisement that was littered with Class One errors.

In the advert, Dr Nyoro sent messages of condolence to the family of the retired president the late Daniel arap Moi.

What caught the attention of Kenyans were the typos and confusion of words.

“His Nyayo philosophy which meant following in the footsteps of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta coupled with his philosophy of Love, Peach and Unity made Kenya a great nation,” Nyoro said.

The Nyayo philosophy is Peace, Love and Unity; however, the Governor said Love, Peach and Unity.

Dr Nyoro added: “May Almighty God Rest his soul in internal Peace”. He meant “eternal peace”.

