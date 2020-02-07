Governor Nyoro the butt of jokes with error-riddled Moi advert

The newly sworn-in Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has become the butt of the online jokes after he published an advertisement that was littered with Class One errors.

In the advert, Dr Nyoro sent messages of condolence to the family of the retired president the late Daniel arap Moi.

What caught the attention of Kenyans were the typos and confusion of words.

“His Nyayo philosophy which meant following in the footsteps of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta coupled with his philosophy of Love, Peach and Unity made Kenya a great nation,” Nyoro said.

The Nyayo philosophy is Peace, Love and Unity; however, the Governor said Love, Peach and Unity.

Dr Nyoro added: “May Almighty God Rest his soul in internal Peace”. He meant “eternal peace”.

If you thought Waititu was bad, you haven’t met ‘Dr’ Nyoro yet. Kiambu people, who cursed you? pic.twitter.com/Hl7zmRNyIy — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) February 7, 2020

James Nyoro… "May your Soul Rest in internal peace"

Kiambu Residents: pic.twitter.com/bTaKV7Bgjz — B o J a c k (@bojackversion) February 7, 2020

😂 If you have been laughing and making jokes on waititu's grammar here is "DR" james nyoro he only forgot to wish moi a quick recovery after he has passed on 🙌Waititu never lied to the senate that nyoro is masquerading calling himself a Doctor yet he has no PhD @karanjanyoro pic.twitter.com/EzcS3Q45V3 — CEO254 🇰🇪, E. G. H (@Generalidante) February 7, 2020

Backdoor entrant Kiambu Governor Nyoro cannot spell the word PEACE, even in his first paid advertisement. What a waste of Kiambu County funds! That's because he doesn't ascribe to peace. PEACH, IMPEACH Baba Yao and Moi rest in INTERNAL peach. Sawa tu, bora uhai. Kiambu Troubles. https://t.co/VnmpRONaMn — Murefu (@Kimutu_Kikubwa) February 7, 2020

James Nyoro continues from where Certiftix left off pic.twitter.com/NCaQOOdZel — nick odhiambo (@iamnickodhiambo) February 7, 2020

When you are at your fresh year's in any office or institution you mind and stability is expected to be at the top. Here is what Kiambu BBI governor had to say in condolence to Moi 😂🤔. James nyoro utafanya mzee aamke 😂😂😇. Photo courtesy 📸 pic.twitter.com/esGqRVcIGX — KE BOBBY ¦ 🇰🇪. (@Senior_Cityzen) February 7, 2020