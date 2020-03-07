Governor Mutua: DCI should question DP Ruto over Kenei’s murder

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua now wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to question Deputy President William Ruto over the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.

In a tweet, Mutua asked the DCI to make sure the family of the slain officer gets justice.

Murder is murder. DCI Kinoti, get a statement from all who work at the Deputy President’s building starting with DP @WilliamsRuto & ALL including cleaners and secretaries. Truth will find a way out. Sgt. Kinei & his family must get JUSTICE. Please watch below. pic.twitter.com/lgYMSRsvuP — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) March 6, 2020

Speaking at a function in Kangundo town, Mutua further called on the DCI to include cleaners and secretaries at Harambee Annex in their probe.

“Sisi kama viongozi tusiogope kutetea watoto wetu, vijana wetu kama Kenei ambaye ameuwawa kwa sababu ya ufisadi. Naunga mkono wale wanasema uchungizi ufanywe. Na mimi nauliza DCI Kinoti hiyo ofisi usiogope mtu yeyote, wote kutoka DP Ruto mpaka yule anaosha chini, wote waandikishe statement,” Mutua said.

Mutua claimed assassinations in Kenya are never fully resolved with culprits often walking free.

Kenei was found dead at his home in Imara Daima and the DCI’s initial investigations have pointed to murder which is linked to the fake Sh 39billion arms deal involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

BURIAL

Kenei, before his death, was the head of Security at the DP’s Harambee Annex office.

CCTV footage shared by the DCI on Thursday shows Kenei and three other accomplices of Echesa at Ruto’s office on the same day that Echesa was arrested by detectives

The family held a requiem mass for Kenei on Friday ahead of his burial today at his father’s home in Nakuru.