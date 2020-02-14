Gospel artiste Bahati leaves fans confused with his ‘twa twa twa’ Valentine’s message

Gospel singer Bahati’s cheeky Valentine’s Day post on his Instagram page has left his fans with mixed feelings about him and the day .

Some of his fans have termed him a letdown faulting him for skipping the ‘men’s conference’ to take his wife Diana Marua on a Valentine’s vacation.

Others have done a deep analysis into the situation and even suggested that Bahati intends to utilise the situation ‘make’ a third born baby as his post suggested he was headed for a weekend full of ‘twa twa twa.’

Bahati posted: “❤️ Taking Her to an Undisclosed Destination. Somebody Say TWA TWA TWAAA @Diana_Marua,”

The post attracted hundreds of comments from fans who couldn not believe what the gospel artiste had just posted. However others had some naughty and wild reactions to it and could not hide it.

Yvonnekates posted, “ 😂😂 ayam done with you Bahati 😂😂 Twa twa twa… Baby number 3 loading.

Weezdom254 said, “Sasa hii ni pressure gani unatuwekea? I thought Bahati ulikuwa speaker kesho men’s conference￼

Philly_mghoi posted, “ twa twa baby on the way #baby dunia AKA earth in the making”

Torrey Vega posted, “TWA TWA TWA…TWA waombea,twawaombea,twawaombea kwa Mungu Baba Mwenyezi Muumba￼

Joseph Maina: When the holy spirit departs you, your brain ceases to think in the ways of the Lord. Don’t let money and fame ruin you, this is just temporary earthly leisures. Accept Jesus as your savior once more. Don’t forget what happened to your bro, papa Dennis.”