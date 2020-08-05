Some good news from Ethiopia for detained Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma





Former NTV journalist Yassin Juma was on Wednesday released from an Ethiopian jail on bail.

An Ethiopian court ordered the release of the Kenyan journalist who was being detained at the Sostegna Police Station.

He was released after police failed to present evidence to prove he committed a crime according to their defence team.

Juma was arrested with Ethiopia’s Oromia Media Network (OMN) journalist Melese Diribsa and three other individuals, days after the killing of Oromo musician Hachalu Hundessa. They have all been released.

They were arrested while covering the protests that erupted in Oromia region following the death of the musician.

Last week, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mr Juma, whose real name is Collins Juma Osemo, had been granted relevant consular assistance.

He was facing charges including incitement and involvement in violence, plotting to create ethnic violence and plotting to kill senior Ethiopian officials.

These are the same charges that have been levelled against several opposition politicians after protests erupted from the killing of Hundessa.

The week of protests saw at least 239 people dead and about 3,500 arrested.