Good news for couples who are keeping themselves ‘busy’ behind closed doors

The government will consider revising the budget for free maternity services to cater for projected increase in births post the Covid-19 quarantine period.

Speaking to Swahili radio stations on Wednesday morning at State House Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he believes there have to increase funding in the near future as the lockdown seems destined to increase birth rates because couples are spending more time indoors in light of curfew guidelines.

“We must ensure we increase our maternity budget. I passed by Pumwani Maternity the other day and I was telling my friend that we must expand the facility because for sure I know there will be a lot of work,” the President said amid laughter.

Many workers have been forced to work from home as employers adopt measures to decongest work stations to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Last month, the Head of State imposed a dusk-to-dawn State Curfew with a stern warning against any form of gatherings or movement across the country from 7pm to 5am.

The move is aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus disease which has so far claimed the lives of 14 people in the country.

Soon after his inauguration, President Kenyatta declared that all maternity care would be offered free of charge in public facilities.

To some extent, this has happened in many parts of the country, and the government says that hospital deliveries have registered a significant rise from 40 per cent to 66 per cent.