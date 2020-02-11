Gideon Moi: My father laughed when I wrecked his brand new car – VIDEO

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has eulogized his father the former President Daniel arap Moi who died on Tuesday as a forgiving and humorous person.

While addressing thousands of mourners at a requiem service at the Nyayo National Stadium, the younger Moi narrated, amid laughter, how on one occasion he wrecked his father’s new car.

WRECKED CAR

Apparently he had borrowed the brand new car to take it for a spin but his driving skills proved otherwise.

Dreading the likely consequences of his actions, Gideon said he came up with an idea of to carry a Bible in one hand as he entered his father’s room.

“My father, who of course had heard about the accident, took one look at me, shook his head and burst into laughter. And that was the end of the matter,” Gideon recounted.

He also revealed his father great appetite for meat.

WRESTLING FAN

“Huyu Mzee alikua anapenda nyama. Nothing came in between him and his meat, especially the ribs,” he told the mourners.

He narrated an incident when he asked his father to go easy on consuming meat on the doctor’s order, but Mzee Moi turned and asked him, “Unaona daktari hapa?”

He said apart from watching American televangelist, Billy Graham, Moi loved wrestling and was a big fan of Big Daddy.

Moi’s requiem service was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and a host of dignitaries from around the continent.

Mzee Moi will be laid to rest tomorrow at his Kabarak home in what will be a state burial.