Gengetone group Sailors member Masilver, girlfriend welcome first baby





Masilver, a member of the once high-riding Gengetone group Sailors, and his girlfriend Winny Wayua are the new parents in town.

The two lovebirds shared the news of the additional member of their family on their social media pages but did not mention the gender of their new bouncing baby.

“Welcoming little silver @winny_wayua thanks for the love may all the good things come through to our lovely and happy life. I love you both may Gods blessings fall on us every day,” he wrote on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masilver Official™ (@masilver254_)

While his girlfriend wrote, “how iv waited to see you my lovely baby 😫welcome to the world 🌎 love you will always be your best friend your family and your parents we love you our cute champion ❤️❤️🥂🍾cheers to the new parents in town 🥰❤️ @masilver254_.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒈𝒊𝒓𝒍 𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒚_𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒖𝒂🇰🇪💞 (@winny_wayua)

However, on the comments section, while congratulating the couple, one of Wayua’s friends mentioned that it was a bouncing baby boy.

Queenbelinadiva wrote, “@winny_wayua waaah I didn’t see this coming girl. I can’t imagine how that bouncing baby boy is cute even without seeing him. Congratulations 👏.hope he is handsome as you @masilver254_ . May good things come your way new baby😍.”

Here are more congratulatory messages to the newest parents on the block.

Thecremedelacreme wrote, “Congratulations star 🔥.”

Elitehair_2020 posted, “Congratulations Gathee,,,,Wishing you and your family Blessings @masilver254_.”

Meemocynth_a said, “Congratulations 🎊👏 am proud of you @winny_wayua you will make a good mom n a wife too🔥.”

Mourineshantelle added,“Yaaassss😍😍Congratulations @winny_wayua @masilver254_ Am Happy for you guys💙.”

Brendahbrivaz60 said, “Congratulations kamamie welcome to motherhood ❤️.”