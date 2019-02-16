Nairobi News

‘Garbage man’ with pistol arrested after his photos go viral

By Hilary Kimuyu February 16th, 2019 1 min read

A man who was photographed rummaging through a trash can in a Nairobi neighbourhood with a pistol fastened on his waistband has been arrested.

The viral photo of the man, whose identity is yet to be established, was reportedly taken in Pipeline estate, Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the ‘garbage man’ was seized on Friday after the matter was brought to their attention by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT).

One of the viral photos of the armed garbage man. PHOTO | COURTESY
“A man who was photographed armed ans the matter brought to our attention has been arrested and will be charged accordingly. We thank #KOT for bringing this matter to our attention and for additional information that we received through DMS. Let’s work together to keep our country safe,” read a tweet form DCI.

The pistol which was recovered from the suspect. PHOTO | COURTESY
About the author

Hilary Kimuyu

Hilary Kimuyu been a journalist with the Nairobi News since 2015 reporting on crime, entertainment, tech and any other issues that are of interest.

