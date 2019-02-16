‘Garbage man’ with pistol arrested after his photos go viral

The garbage man (left) after his arrest and (right) one of the viral photos showing him rummaging through a trash can with a pistol sticking out of his waistband. PHOTO | COURTESY

The garbage man (left) after his arrest and (right) one of the viral photos showing him rummaging through a trash can with a pistol sticking out of his waistband. PHOTO | COURTESY





A man who was photographed rummaging through a trash can in a Nairobi neighbourhood with a pistol fastened on his waistband has been arrested.

The viral photo of the man, whose identity is yet to be established, was reportedly taken in Pipeline estate, Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the ‘garbage man’ was seized on Friday after the matter was brought to their attention by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT).

“A man who was photographed armed ans the matter brought to our attention has been arrested and will be charged accordingly. We thank #KOT for bringing this matter to our attention and for additional information that we received through DMS. Let’s work together to keep our country safe,” read a tweet form DCI.