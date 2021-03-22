Fridah Mwaka announces exit from KTN News

KTN News Swahili anchor Fridah Mwaka on Sunday announced her exit from the Mombasa Road-based TV station, after three years.

While wrapping up the prime-time Swahili bulletin, Mwaka revealed that the time had come for her to pursue other interests.

In her exit message to her fans, which she posted on her social media platforms, Mwaka thanked her fans for their endless support.

“Imekuwa Fahari Yangu Kutembea Nanyi Katika Safari Ya Matukio Ya Raha Karaha. Ila Zaidi Ni Alama Ambazo Zimeganda Moyoni Mwangu Kwa Kunishabikia Na Kunifanya Bora Katika Tasnia Ya Uanahabari. Muda Umewadia Wa Kuondoka Katika Kituo Cha KTN News Kenya .Niruhusini Kusema Kwaheri,” she posted. (Translation: It has been my pride to walk with you in the journey of fun events. But more are the marks that have stuck in my heart for supporting me and making me better in the media industry. The time has come to leave KTN News Kenya. Allow me to say goodbye).

Mwaka worked as a show host on the now defunct Kubamba Radio before joining the tv station in 2018 to replace Mashirima Kapombe who was poached by Citizen TV.

She was one of the contestants in the highly publicised The Presenter show on KTN but fell behind the 2015 winners Michelle Ngele and Jamal Gaddafi.

She holds a diploma in mass communication from the Mombasa Aviation Institute.