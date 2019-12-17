Fresh twist to ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ storm as King Kaka is summoned by DCI

Besieged Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka has been summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

King Kaka notified his fans and followers of the latest twist to the Wajinga Nyinyi controversy via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“I have just been summoned by The CID,” tweeted King Kaka.

Activist Boniface Mwangi also has revealed that King Kaka had informed him that he was due to appear at the DCI on Monday at noon.

I have spoken to @RabbitTheKing and he informs me that @DCI_Kenya have summoned him. His friends, fellow artistes and Kenyans of goodwill are joining him at DCI Headquarters, Kiambu Road, at 12pm. If you’re able to join us, see you there. #IstandWithKingKaka #WaiguruSuesKingKaka pic.twitter.com/XWxpySBcOC — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 17, 2019

Since the release of his controversial new hit Wajinga Nyinyi, King Kaka has been trending on social media due to the song’s hard-hitting message.

The song was a direct take down of Kenya’s tattered social fabric which has been permeated with corruption at all levels.

He also took a swipe at controversial pastors, politicians and other personalities who are involved in corruption.

Since Saturday, the rapper has repeatedly said that his life is in danger from people has not yet named.

In addition, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has also threatened to sue the rapper for defamation.

Kenyans on Twitter shared words of encouragement directed to the rapper, including some of them offering to take him to the DCI as a show of solidarity.

