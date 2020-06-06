Free Kenyans, Jaguar begs Uhuru

Starehe MP Jaguar has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to relax some of the Covid-19 restrictions lest hunger and depression consume Kenyans.

Without offering any evidence, Jaguar claimed 342,300 Kenyans had lost their jobs in the last two months due to the curfew and restriction of movement imposed by the government as a way to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“342, 300 Kenyans have lost their jobs in the last 2 months. Millions will lose theirs if the status quo remains. The risk of economic collapse is real. Hunger & depression will overwhelm Kenyans. I urge His Excellency, President Uhuru Kenyatta, to reopen the economy,” tweeted Mr Jaguar.

He argued that Kenyans now appreciate the dangers of Covid-19 and have also shown that they will follow instructions of wearing facemasks in public places, washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water and maintaining social distance.

“Kenyans understand the dangers of Covid-19. They’ve shown that they care for their fellow Kenyans by wearing masks, washing their hands, & maintaining social distance. Moreover, they’ve observed the nationwide curfew & the lockdown in Eastleigh, Nairobi and Mombasa (Old Town),” he added.

President Kenyatta is expected to address the nation this afternoon to give a way forward on the new measures to be put in place.