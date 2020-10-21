Frankie JustGymIt offers glimpse into strained relationship with Maureen Waititu





Celebrity fitness instructor Frankie Kiarie alias Frankie JustGymIt has revealed fresh details on how strained his relationship is with his former girlfriend Maureen Waititu.

While wishing his son Lexi a happy birthday on social media, Frankie revealed that he no longer has access to their son hence he opted to write a lengthy birthday message on social media.

“Since I have no access to you, I’ll pass these words on and hope they find you. Be true to yourself always. Live your own dreams. Don’t take life so seriously. And, last but certainly not least, know that I love you and will always be there for you. No matter what, I’ve got your back. You are my son and always will be. Happy Birthday Lexi,” wrote Frankie.

In addition to the birthday message, Frankie told his son to live his own life as he grows up as life would always be with its ups and downs.

“As you continue to grow, you will live your own life. You will have times of happiness and times of disappointment. You will fall in love, and you will have your heart broken. Life has its ups and downs and is not always fair, but I know your strength and resilience will see you through,” stated Frankie.

“May you always know your worth and how incredibly precious you are! As your Papa, it is my privilege to impart these important truths to you,” he went on.

Maureen and Frankie called it quits towards the end of last year after six years of living together.

Maureen Waititu, who is also a social media influencer, later came out to accuse the father of her two sons of cheating on her with socialite Corazon Kwamboka.

This is after Kwamboka revealed that she was pregnant with Frankie’s baby.

Corazon later gave birth to a baby boy in August, though the two don’t live together.