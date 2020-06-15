Four State House staffers test positive to Covid-19

The spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kenya has got to the presidency’s doorstep, with four State House employees testing positive.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena made this announcement on Monday.

FIRST FAMILY SAFE

Dena also confirmed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Family are safe and not among those affected.

“As part of proactive measures being implemented to contain the spread of Covid-19, State House staff are regularly tested for the disease. The tests are conducted on all staff including His Excellency the President and members of his family,” explained Dena.

“During last week’s mass Covid-19 testing held on Thursday, 11th June 2020, four (4) persons were found to have contracted the disease. To strengthen Covid-19 containment measures, extra access protocols for State House staff residing outside the compound and visitors have been rolled out,” she said.

AFFECTED EMPLOYEES

However, Dena did not reveal the identities of the affected employees.

“State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the First Family are safe and free from Covid-19,” she further said.

The development comes a day after Health Cabinet Secretary informed Kenyans that anybody in the country was at risk of getting infected.

“Start treating the person next to you as if he positive, especially when he is not wearing a mask,” said Kagwe.