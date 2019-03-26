Former MP Danson Mungatana loses first wife





Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana is mourning the loss of his first wife Ms Violet Mungatana who passed on while receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital on Monday.

Ms Violet died while undergoing dialysis at Coptic Hospital where she was admitted for the past one month.

Much is not known about her since she chose to live a private life. Mr Mungatana on the other hand made headlines with his love life.

First was with his short relationship with former Miss Kenya Cecilia Mwangi that caused chatter online. The two share a daughter.

Mungatana moved on to start dating K24 news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga.

Deputy President William Ruto has condoled with the former MP following the death of The death of Violet Mungatana.

“Condolences to family and friends of former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana following the death of his wife, Violet Mungatana. She was a devoted family woman; kind and welcoming, who stood out for her generosity and warm heart. Rest in Peace,” wrote Mr Ruto.

Kenyans online also joined in offering messages of comfort.

Bernard Nyaribo said; “My condolences to Hon Mungatana. I personally knew and interacted with violet may her Soul Rest in Peace.”

Beatrice Nenwach tweeted; “May my friend and former classmate Violet Chege Rest In Peace, May God comfort her children in this hour.”

Mercy Biwot wrote; “My condolences to his family…may her soul rest in peace.”

Jaware Makhoka commented; “My Most Heartfelt Condolences to the Family of Hon. D. Mungatana. May the Lord Grant them the Strength to Bear Such a Saddening Loss that Robs them of their Joy.”

Simiyu Andrew said; “My sincere Condolences to the family members, take heart it’s way to everyone of us.”