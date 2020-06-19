Journalist ‘served water in beer bottle’ by bar attendants

Tana River County Director of Communication Steve Juma on Monday night fell victim to rogue club attendants who served him a bottle of beer full of water.

Mr Juma, who is a former investigative journalist with Nation Media Group, had joined his friends at Siringeti pub along the Ruiru by-pass for drinks.

BEER OR WATER

They ordered for food as they enjoyed their drinks when they were served with a bottle full of water instead of beer.

“We tried to engage the attendant and when matters got worse we spoke to the manager who still did not give us a satisfying answer. We the opted to inform the police,” Juma told Nairobi News.

He said that the manager of the pub refused to accept responsibility for the beer bottle filled with water.

Mr Juma asked members of the public to be very keen whenever they order for beer in pubs.

“It is now advisable that people investigate and ascertain that indeed they have been served with a bottle of beer and not water,” he said.

STRANGE TASTE

The matter was reported at Ruiru Police Station (under OB number 58/16/06/2020).

Ruiru OCPD Phineas Ringera said they are investigating the matter and gave an assurance that they will get to the bottom of it.

The case is just one among many cases, that investigations by Nairobi News has revealed.

A month ago, Peter Ogeto entered a pub in Pipeline estate and ordered for a bottle of beer.

He curiously noticed that the drink had a strange taste, which prompted him to investigate further.

FAKE BEER

“I have been a victim of this and I can assure you that it is an ongoing business,” he said.

A bar attendant in Umoja identified as Njoki who spoke to Nairobi News said that every morning as the crates of beers are being brought to the bar she works in they have to confirm bottle by bottle that they are indeed genuine.

She said this is after a number of customers raised concern about the quality of beer they were taking.

“We have experienced similar cases here and for that reason every time the crates of beers are brought here we usually ascertain whether they are genuine,” she said.