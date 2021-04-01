Five Ugandan Co-wives throw surprise bash for hubby





Five Ugandan women recently prepared a surprise bash for their joint-husband to commemorate three decades of a happy marriage.

The women from Iganga town are married to one Hajji Mohammad Ngobi.

Muslims are allowed to marry more than one wife.

According to the Nile Post, the party was held at the home of the eldest wife and it coincided with his 57th birthday.

The ‘happy’ wives are Aisha Namatende, Zulufah Nampina, Sumaya Ngobi, Hajjati Lamulal Ngobi, Aminah Namukose and Sharifah Ngobi.

They all appeared in a jovial mood and showered their man with gifts at the occasion attended by friends, neighbors, and relatives.

The women have been married to Ngobi, a prominent businessman in the area, for a period of between 30 to 10 years.

Ngobi also serves as the prime minister of the Nagwere clan.

In speeches before their families, the women thanked a blushing Hajji Ngobi for creating a harmonious relationship among them.

The women said that Hajji Ngobi had never discriminated against any of them in his treatment and ensured that he always shared all family resources equitably.

Hajjati Zulufah Nampina surprised family and friends by shedding tears as she recalled the many instances when Hajji Ngobi was considerate in his treatment.

The seemingly surprised Hajji Ngobi shed tears as he listened to speeches from his five wives and their children.

Hajji Ngobi said he had not expected the party thrown in his honour and thanked his wives and family for appreciating his decades of work.

He amused the people who had come to the function by revealing that he wanted to share the secret of happy wives.

Ngobi said that “I have been able to build a house for each of my wives and they all have a business. Before I add another one, I am always open to the new one to know that she is not alone, but that there other women as well.”Sheikh Shaban Ngobi, who presided over the function, urged wives in the audience to emulate the women before them on that day.

Sheikh Ngobi is Hajji Ngobi’s brother. The function was held at the home of the eldest wife Namatende on Wednesday. Family and friends concluded the evening by singing and gifting Hajji Ngobi upon his 57th birthday.