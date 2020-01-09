Family’s agony as Form 3 student goes missing on her way to school

A family in Kitengela estate in Kajiado County is looking for their Form Three daughter who disappeared on Tuesday while on her way to Materi Girls’ Centre High School in Tharaka-Nithi County.

Stanley Ngotho said his daughter Stephy Wangui was accompanied by her auntie to Nkubu town in Meru County where she boarded a 14-seater public service vehicle that was heading to Materi area.

He said according to reports given by other students who had boarded the matatu with Wangui, she did not arrive to school.

ANOTHER PERSON

“Other girls told their teacher that my daughter alighted from the vehicle after traveling for about a kilometer from Nkubu town but they didn’t reveal whether she was left alone or in company of another person,” said Mr Ngotho.

He said after the school management discovered that his daughter had not reported by Wednesday evening, the deputy head teacher called his wife, Purity Naitore Ngotho and informed her of the shocking information.

Mr Ngotho said they have already reported the matter to Nkubu Police Station and are hopeful that their daughter will be found safe.

He urged anyone who finds his daughter to report to the nearest police station or administration office or call him on: 0722839958.