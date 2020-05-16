Family of Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend wants to be allowed to attend her burial

The family Omar Lali now want to be allowed to attend the burial of his late girlfriend Tecra Muigai, who died early this month.

According to the family spokesman Mohamed Lali, the family members want to pay their last respects to Tecra because she lived with them and respected them while dating their son.

The late Tecra, who was the daughter of Keroche Breweries mogul Tabitha Karanja and Joseph Karanja, will be buried in Naivasha in a private family ceremony.

She is believed to have fallen off the stairs of a private house in Lamu where she was staying with her boyfriend Omar Lali.

According to a postmortem conducted on her body this week, Tecra died of injuries sustained on the left side of her head.

The autopsy was conducted by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor on Tuesday at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Lali was arrested after a Lamu court allowed detectives to detain him for 21 days to complete an investigation into the death of the Keroche Breweries heiress.

The case will be mentioned on May 26.