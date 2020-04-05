Facebook group gains popularity during curfew, keeps Kenyans entertained

A Facebook group known as ‘254 Diaspora Djs Live on the mix’ has gained popularity during the time the governmnent has effected a 7pm to 5am curfew to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The group started in March, now has slightly more than 40,000 members.

Kenyan DJs based in various countries have been playing live sets in the group in online parties dubbed #QuarantineParty and #CovidClub and Viewers then tip them via M-Pesa and Cash App.

Popular Nairobi-based reggae dj Kriss Darlin on Saturday said he raised slightly over Sh 250,000 from a two-hour set in the group.

“Thank you for the contributions. We managed to raise Sh250,298 from cash app and M-Pesa with the little time we had,” he posted.

And he won the hearts of social media users when he opted to use the cash to buy and donate hand sanitisers, face masks and foodstuff to residents Kibra slum, where he was born and bred.

THANKS to everyone who contributed , we managed to put smiles to the kibra people & they really appreciated. God bless you 🙏🏾 #iAmDohtyFamily 254 Diaspora Djs Live on the Mix. #OneLove #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/01g48bC6Hn — KRISS DARLIN (@KrissDarlin) April 3, 2020

More Kenyan deejays have since joined and used the platform to entertain Kenyans, including DJ Steve Junior, Berlin-based Deejay Aisher, DJ Juan amongst others.

Among those lined up to hold live deejay sessions in the group on Sunday are DJ Eazy B, DJ Achiever and DJ Brian.