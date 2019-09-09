Ezekiel Mutua says he’ll be running for ‘very big seat’ but ‘nobody’ is taking him seriously
Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua has been trolled on social media after announcing his political ambitions.
This after the self-styled moral policeman, on Saturday posted a portrait of himself captioned: “This photo will one day be on campaign posters and billboards for a very big seat!”
This telling post is what attracted viciously trolls from Kenyans on Twitter, many of whom dismissed his political ambitions.
This photo will one day be on campaign posters and billboards for a very big seat! pic.twitter.com/1df3liQxPS
— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) September 7, 2019
Here are some of the cheekiest responses from Kenyans on Twitter:
And dancing to Tetema
— Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) September 7, 2019
Mpaka ujibu, “WAMLAMBEZ”….. hakuna kura tutakupa.
— Ali Abdi (@alyco101) September 7, 2019
— Dr. Chuopra (@Jachuopo) September 7, 2019
There you go. Raha jipe mwenyewe. pic.twitter.com/dzLUX4g83S
— Dj Naad (@Dj_Naad) September 7, 2019
Free advice ,stay away from politics, utapakwa matope pic.twitter.com/cSC4fQXDgV
— Senior Chief Nderi🇰🇪 (@ItsNderi) September 7, 2019
Again looking for a job after all those years you can’t think of a business and you want the youths to start businesses after college? pic.twitter.com/bpd1cnOB1I
— John Kinyanjui Mbugua (@kulnyash) September 7, 2019
Sir, this would be better. pic.twitter.com/KelQajsuQx
— kaTana (@iamKatan_a) September 7, 2019