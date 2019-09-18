Ezekiel Mutua now blames Kenyans for primary schoolboy’s viral videos

It’s all your fault! Moral police boss Ezekiel Mutua is pointing an accusing finger at Kenyans after a primary school boy made headlines over a video he recorded of himself hurling obscenities at a school mate.

Dr Mutua blamed Kenyans for burying their heads in the sand when political leaders and city preachers use vulgar language and trend by doing crazy controversial things.

Or when media houses and studio discotheques play dirty music.

This, he says, is the root cause of the problem that is making underage boys and girls copying the bad behaviour, thinking foul language, controversy and profanity sells.

“When national leaders use the vulgar language on each other like Hon. Babu Owino did on the DP yesterday, why are we blaming that young boy for doing a vulgar video, using unpalatable language?” Dr Mutua posed.

“When preachers like Pastor Ng’ang’a do the crazy things he’s doing for “trending” and controversy, why are we shocked when our kids copy him?” he further asked.

“When media houses play dirty music and make television studios discotheques, why are we shocked when our kids think that foul language, controversy, bad manners and profanity sell? When I condemn certain artists for their obscene content and grownups like Willy Mutunga, Esther Pasaris and Moses Kuria mock me, why are we shocked when we see our kids talking dirty and appearing to be proud of themselves for doing it,” he further pointed out.

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) is widely perceived as highhanded, especially on social media, for his conservative views on what media content is acceptable for the Kenyan audience.

NATIONAL CONVERSATION

But this, he says, can be resolved by engaging in conversations on moral values.

“When KFCB talks about the importance of regulating content and people frustrate our efforts why are we shocked when our kids are being fed with poisonous content? Guys we have a problem. Kenya is at the cliff. We need a national conversation on moral values. No society mocks God and prospers. No country glorifies evil and makes socio-economic development. No country with the unprofessional media like Kenya makes any meaningful progress,” explained Dr Mutua.

“Moral values are the basis of national development and societal stability. The kind of media our kids are being exposed to whether online, TV, Radio or print media will shape their values. We must go back to the basics and have a national conversation on moral values. Let’s do it for our kids and our future. Say no to dirty content!” he added.