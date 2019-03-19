Moral crusader Ezekiel Mutua falls for a fake ‘sex’ billboard in city





Kenya Films and Classifications Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua was on Monday left with an egg on his face after falling for a Photoshopped billboard that went viral on social media.

The fake billboard altered a discount campaign by subscription TV service provider Multichoice Kenya.

It contained a derogatory ‘sheng’ slang that loosely refers to sexual intercourse.

Dr Mutua took to social media and rebuked the billboard saying “in the name of creativity, advertisers are sexualising everything under the sun,” adding that “this is unacceptable.”

It turned out there was no such billboard. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko confirmed as much.

“This is purely Photoshop. I have personally sent my officers to confirm whether the billboard bearing the sexual slang exists. This is what we found out,” said Mr Sonko.

An embarrassed Dr Mutua would later admit that he was wrong after Multichoice Kenya confirmed to him that there was no such billboard in the city.

“Multichoice management has confirmed to me that the poster circulating in social media is fake. There’s no campaign like that by Gotv. Thank you Governor Mike Sonko for your quick action. This is the kind of collaboration we need to protect children from exposure to harmful content. Much appreciated Sir,” he said.