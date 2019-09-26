Ezekiel Mutua ‘cannot find’ Pastor Ng’ang’a, but Kenyans ain’t buying it

Moral cop Ezekiel Mutua has been ‘hunting’ for controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a following his recent viral clips.

The founder of Neno Evangelism Center has been on the headlines in recent days for his antics and Dr Mutua wants to have a sit down with him over the same.

During an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Dr Mutua said that he had contacted the authorities on what the pastor has been doing at his church.

“I have reached out to pastors who know Pastor Ng’ang’a. In fact, I’m personally looking for him, just to tell him that he didn’t come to where he is because of these theatrics,” said Mutua.

Mutua, who is the CEO of Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), further warned the pastor against doing anything extreme on TV as he appears likely to do.

“Our call was just a warning shot to say this drama may look popular. You might look popular and attract crazy people who will come to church because they want drama on Sunday. People are bored and they don’t want boring sermons they want crazy person who plays guitar and sings crazy songs,” he said.

ONLINE REACTIONS

Dr Mutua added that he has known Pastor Ng’ang’a for a while now and that he had even ministered to him.

“We share friends and I have nothing against him,” he said.

At the same time, he also urged Pastor Ng’ang’a’s friends to step in and help him.

“Much as government should not regulate churches, the conduct of the pastor must be called to account. You will not be allowed to con people publicly in the name of being a pastor,” he said.

However, Kenyans on social media are finding it hard to believe that Dr Mutua does not know where to find Pastor Ng’ang’a.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 this dude is a clown… that pastor is at his church almost every day at haileselassie roundabout…where are you looking for him?? — kirinyagafinest (@juniormarto) September 25, 2019

Acha kutupima wewe mutua…kwani wewe nimgeni Kenya?? — Mzae (@Mzae87981000) September 25, 2019

Ako hapo Kwa junction ya haileselassie Avenue na uhuru highway — mugo_antony (@mugo_antony28) September 25, 2019