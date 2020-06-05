Expect heavy rains and strong winds from Sunday – Kenya Met

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in the next few days.

In an advisory, the department said the rains expected to start on Friday will be intense from this Sunday to Tuesday next week.

“The Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin region, northwestern, parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi as well as the Coastal region are expected to receive moderate rainfall from Friday 5 to Tuesday 9, 2020. The rains are expected to intensify from Sunday 7 to Tuesday 9 to over 20mm in 24 hours,” said KMD director Stella Aura.

The department advised people living along major river basins in the affected areas to be on the lookout as the levels of the rivers and dams are expected to rise.

People living in landslide-prone areas especially in Western Kenya and other hilly areas should also look out for cracks in the ground and take the necessary measures to safeguard their lives and property.

Residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields.

Areas of concern are Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Nyamira, Kisii, Bomet, West Pokot, Samburu, Turkana, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa and Lamu.

Some 285 people have lost their lives following heavy rains experienced in most parts of the country for the last two months. Some 810,655 others have been affected by the floods.

The rains which have left a trail of destruction are expected to continue until the end of June.