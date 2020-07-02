EXCLUSIVE: Socialite Corazon pregnant with Maureen Waititu’s baby daddy

American polymath Benjamin Franklin once said “three can keep a secret, if two of them are dead.”

Well Nairobi News has exclusively learnt that bootylicious and popular socialite Corazon Kwamboka is pregnant by fitness trainer Frankie Just Gym It (Frank Kiarie).

TOP SECRET

The two have been keeping the pregnancy a secret for months now and word from the streets is that Kwamboka is in her second trimester.

“Corazon is expecting and the baby daddy is Frankie Just Gym It. They are keeping it a secret. The information I got is that she is six months pregnant as we speak and if you may have noticed lately she hasn’t been posting full pictures of herself on Instagram,” a source privy to this development told Nairobi News.

Kwamboka and the fitness trainer sparked speculations a few months ago when she shared a picture of themselves spending some quality time together.

Later in a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram, Kwamboka was asked by one of her fans if she was now dating the fitness instructor to which she responded curtly: “We’re chilling.”

BREAKUP

Kwamboka and Frankie’s situation caught many by surprise as the dust hadn’t settled on news that the gym instructor had parted ways with her longtime girlfriend YouTubeer Maureen Waititu.

No one had seen that coming.

The two had served couple goals documenting their relationship on the internet, having been together for six years and in the process siring two sons.

Ironically, since Kwamboka and Frankie started ‘chilling’ they got a chance to work on a TV commercial on the importance of family planning. In the commercial the two advocate for use of condoms as one of family planning methods.

Kwamboka had earlier revealed that she intends to be a mother in 2020 having struggled with ovarian cysts which were successfully removed sometime last year through surgery.